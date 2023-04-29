Elon Musk Calls Out The Left's Censorship in Bill Maher interview

"It's bizarre that we've come to this point where free speech used to be a liberal value. And yet we see from the left a desire to censor. That seems crazy. I think we should be extremely concerned about anything that undermines the First Amendment"
https://rumble.com/v2l3abk-elon-musk-calls-out-the-lefts-censorship.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=5
