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Alison Maynard on Judicial Corruption in the US
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24 views • August 26, 2020
Dr. Katherine Horton - Stop 007

Lawyer Alison Maynard who was an attorney in Colorado and candidate for Colorado Attorney General joins Dr. Katherine Horton to report the rampant corruption in the judicial system that is destroying litigants and their counsel. She highlights the links to Catholic and Masonic networks.


LINKS:

Antonin Scalia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antonin_Scalia#Early_life_and_education

Portrait of Sir Thomas Moore by Hans Holbein the Younger
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/d/d2/Hans_Holbein%2C_the_Younger_-_Sir_Thomas_More_-_Google_Art_Project.jpg

Portrait of Erasmus by Hans Holbein the Younger
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Erasmus#/media/File:Holbein-erasmus.jpg

Starbucks Logo
https://1000logos.net/starbucks-logo/

Early Starbucks Logo and its hidden Satanic imagery
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/6c/bb/df/6cbbdf276123a5dc3283ab439fd4d4ef.jpg

Vatican's Nervi Hall from inside - Head of the Snake
https://qph.fs.quoracdn.net/main-qimg-005de7a35b55077080ee762671d605dd

Vatican's Nervi Hall from outside - Head of the Snake
https://cdn1.collective-evolution.com/assets/uploads/2017/11/audience-hall.png

Location of Nervi Hall inside Vatican
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Paul+VI+Audience+Hall,+00120+Citt%C3%A0+del+Vaticano,+Vatican+City/@41.9008115,12.450698,16z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x132f606f521fd5a1:0x493d545fb98c350c!8m2!3d41.9008115!4d12.4550754

Sovereign Military Order of Malta
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sovereign_Military_Order_of_Malta

Question Everything Conference 2020
https://mixnstream.com/qec2020.html

Janet Phelan - Scandal on the Bench (RT, Watching the Hawks)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EyDQdeYYx_I

Affidavit Analysis - Targeting Program is for life
https://stop007.org/home/court-cases-and-evidence/international-affidavits/
Keywords
ussandy hookcoloradostop 007fraudpsyoptijudicial corruptiondr katherine hortoncovid-19doctorsalison maynardsunny
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