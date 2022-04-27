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Louis O Connor, Matthias Rüth & Maximillian Vogler Shares Investing In Strategic Metals
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21 views • April 27, 2022
My guests in this episode are Louis O Connor from Strategic Metals Investing, Maximilian Vogler, and Matthias Rüth from Tradium.
Founded in May 1999 by Matthias Rüth. The initiative to start a company came from Matthias Rüth’s many years of experience as a commodities trader at the then DEGUSSA AG and the knowledge gained about the exciting future of strategic raw materials. Soon, the company grew with the increasing relevance of its products, in order to serve the increasing interest of private investors in technology metals and rare earths, the sister company METLOCK GmbH was founded in April 2011, which allows industry as well as private customers to store raw materials.
In order to continuously optimize the quality of company processes and product standards, ISO 9001 certification was introduced in 2003. REACH registration followed in 2018 and thus the company’s investment in compliance with environmental protection guidelines as well as open communication along the retail chain.
In 20 years of company history, the one-man company has become a renowned, medium-sized, owner-managed company with best contacts with producers and industry. The core team, consisting of family members and long-time colleagues from the industrial sector, has remained stable, which has made TRADIUM a constant in the field of strategic raw materials.
Interview Links:
Strategic Metals Investing
Raw Materials
Episode Sponsors:
Producers Wealth: Create Your Own Banking System In 30 Days Or Less www.producerswealth.com
GoBundance: The Tribe For Healthy, Wealthy, Generous Men Who Choose To Lead EPIC Lives www.gobundance.com
Accountable Equity: Resort Hospitality & Efficient Income Cash Flow Investments www.accountableequity.com
Strategic Metals Invest: Invest In Rare Earth Elements & Technology Metals www.strategicmetalsinvest.com
The Real Asset Investor: Build Wealth With Higher Yield Cash Flow www.therealassetinvestor.com
Penumbra Solutions: Buy Your Equity Like Institutions With Life Settlements www.thepenumbraplan.com - password “penumbra”
Producers Capital Partners: Multiply Capital Through Alternative Investments www.producerscapitalpartners.com
Grab My Book:
The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches
Programs:
The Cashflow Ninja Cashflow Investors Club™: www.cashflowninja.com/club
Your Own Banking System™ : www.yourownbankingsystem.com
Your Own Family Office™: www.cashflowninja.com/familyoffice
The Crypto Investing Method™: www.cashflowninja.com/crypto
The Cashflow Creator Formula™: www.cashflowninja.com/creator
The Cashflow Core Builder™: www.casflowninja.com/core
The Cashflow Multiplier™: www.cashflowninja.com/multiplier
The Cashflow Quantum™: www.cashflowninja.com/quantum
Connect With Us:
Website: http://cashflowninja.com
Podcast: http://cashflowinvestingsecrets.com
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Founded in May 1999 by Matthias Rüth. The initiative to start a company came from Matthias Rüth’s many years of experience as a commodities trader at the then DEGUSSA AG and the knowledge gained about the exciting future of strategic raw materials. Soon, the company grew with the increasing relevance of its products, in order to serve the increasing interest of private investors in technology metals and rare earths, the sister company METLOCK GmbH was founded in April 2011, which allows industry as well as private customers to store raw materials.
In order to continuously optimize the quality of company processes and product standards, ISO 9001 certification was introduced in 2003. REACH registration followed in 2018 and thus the company’s investment in compliance with environmental protection guidelines as well as open communication along the retail chain.
In 20 years of company history, the one-man company has become a renowned, medium-sized, owner-managed company with best contacts with producers and industry. The core team, consisting of family members and long-time colleagues from the industrial sector, has remained stable, which has made TRADIUM a constant in the field of strategic raw materials.
Interview Links:
Strategic Metals Investing
Raw Materials
Episode Sponsors:
Producers Wealth: Create Your Own Banking System In 30 Days Or Less www.producerswealth.com
GoBundance: The Tribe For Healthy, Wealthy, Generous Men Who Choose To Lead EPIC Lives www.gobundance.com
Accountable Equity: Resort Hospitality & Efficient Income Cash Flow Investments www.accountableequity.com
Strategic Metals Invest: Invest In Rare Earth Elements & Technology Metals www.strategicmetalsinvest.com
The Real Asset Investor: Build Wealth With Higher Yield Cash Flow www.therealassetinvestor.com
Penumbra Solutions: Buy Your Equity Like Institutions With Life Settlements www.thepenumbraplan.com - password “penumbra”
Producers Capital Partners: Multiply Capital Through Alternative Investments www.producerscapitalpartners.com
Grab My Book:
The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches
Programs:
The Cashflow Ninja Cashflow Investors Club™: www.cashflowninja.com/club
Your Own Banking System™ : www.yourownbankingsystem.com
Your Own Family Office™: www.cashflowninja.com/familyoffice
The Crypto Investing Method™: www.cashflowninja.com/crypto
The Cashflow Creator Formula™: www.cashflowninja.com/creator
The Cashflow Core Builder™: www.casflowninja.com/core
The Cashflow Multiplier™: www.cashflowninja.com/multiplier
The Cashflow Quantum™: www.cashflowninja.com/quantum
Connect With Us:
Website: http://cashflowninja.com
Podcast: http://cashflowinvestingsecrets.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cashflowninja/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mclaubscher
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecashflowninja/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/mclaubscher/cashflow-ninja/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mclaubscher/
Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/c/Cashflowninja
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cashflowninja/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-329875
LBRY.tv: https://lbry.tv/@Cashflowninja:9?r=DoJHKKGqTbf8sdChMP1oLtCrJWEYK3ZM
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cashflowninja
Brandnewtube: https://brandnewtube.com/@cashflowninja
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/cashflowninja/
Gab: https://gab.ai/cashflowninja
Minds: https://www.minds.com/cashflowninja
Biggerpockets: https://www.biggerpockets.com/users/mclaubscher
Medium: https://medium.com/@mclaubscher
Substack: https://mclaubscher.substack.com/
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