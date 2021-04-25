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Chronic Club's Cannabis Product Review: Moon Rocks
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1 view • April 25, 2021
Once a month the Chronic Club meets up to review a cannabis product sold somewhere in Washington State at a legal adult-use pot shop.
Join Josh Kincaid of The Talking Hedge, Michael Schroeder of The Aging Ent, and Miggy420 of Cannabis Legalization News as we judge ORGROW's Puna Orange Moon Rocks (36.5% THC, 11.42% CBD) recommended by budtender Wesley of Natures Recreational Center in Tacoma, WA.
For this 4/20 episode, we also review Durban Lime (26% THCA) from Growing Like a Weed (GLW). Last month we rated AgroCouture's live resin 52%.
Join Josh Kincaid of The Talking Hedge, Michael Schroeder of The Aging Ent, and Miggy420 of Cannabis Legalization News as we judge ORGROW's Puna Orange Moon Rocks (36.5% THC, 11.42% CBD) recommended by budtender Wesley of Natures Recreational Center in Tacoma, WA.
For this 4/20 episode, we also review Durban Lime (26% THCA) from Growing Like a Weed (GLW). Last month we rated AgroCouture's live resin 52%.
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