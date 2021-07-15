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The Mysterious Death of PCR Test Inventor Kary Mullis – Fauci’s Most Notable Critic
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82 views • July 15, 2021
The Mysterious Death of PCR Test Inventor Kary Mullis – Fauci’s Most Notable Critic
A new poll has found that over 40% of Americans have lost confidence in White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci in the past year.
When asked whether their confidence in Dr. Fauci has gone up or down over the past year, 42% of respondents said their confidence had either “decreased significantly” or just “decreased.”
CHECK OUT THIS SITE EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/
A new poll has found that over 40% of Americans have lost confidence in White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci in the past year.
When asked whether their confidence in Dr. Fauci has gone up or down over the past year, 42% of respondents said their confidence had either “decreased significantly” or just “decreased.”
CHECK OUT THIS SITE EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/
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