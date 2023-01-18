Queensland Shooting: What lurks beneath the surface?

Rule 92 ContributionsNational Australia Bank
Name: Steven Spiers
BSB: 085-005
Account:89-726-8545
Article
https://www.news.com.au/technology/online/bullsht-former-magistrate-slams-sovereign-citizens/news-story/6755a8986943724280c281f050f1dd64
Court audio with wanker's commentary before and after
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3wnafcyab4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.