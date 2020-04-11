© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democrats Warn Trump Not To Re-Open America, As Economy Sabotaged - War Room Full Show
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • April 11, 2020
Open lines Friday on The War Room today as first time callers and people in the healthcare industry and trucking industry weigh in on the latest Coronavirus news and what is coming next. President Trump and Americans are seriously evaluating the potentially devastating impact of the coronavirus shut down. Frank Kavanagh and Savanah Hernandez are guests who give their latest intel on the situation. President Trump also indicates that he is ready to reopen America and face the invisible enemy on retreat.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.