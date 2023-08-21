BREAKING Miracle Keep Praying! Karen Kingston here on video back with us. SPIRIT Filled Lady on beforeitsnews (click on link in Description) She left the U.S. but plans on returning soon. We'll pray

Karen K, Sister's deliverance and miracle comeback here below

https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2023/08/breaking-8212023-karen-kingston-has-made-contact-with-her-family-2544413.html

****

Some days ago I wrote this in comments section here Brighteon it's an alert

"Sister Karen's suffering will never be vain. It's here in America/Western Nations now just like suffering servants in China, Africa, Middle East, betrayals/death are daily. But reprobates will never stop Church Underground no matter the suffering, it will magnify. Sister warned Don't go down the primrose path of peril, Movement's penetrated. She'll be more careful. So let the prayers roll on

A good theme from then little churches to now underground secret places where demons flee when armies of Holy Angels go forth hell messed up bad

https://www.brighteon.com/10578874-9b3e-4e75-9812-f0c3adb9a25b

"Little Church By The Road" There my mother was praying and the preacher was saying Sinner come and repent your sins There the evil was routed and the sisters all shouted And brethren saying amen"

*****

Also days ago this as well

"So many comments put the puzzle together. We've lost many we're still praying for the best outcome. I thought of Sis Karen during this song. We hope to see her soon. YAHUSHUA/JESUS says our real family is HIS own whether our bio family or not. Song by Joe Isaacs (father of the Isaacs). He's singing with Ralph Stanley. I think you may like it "Step Off On That Beautiful Shore"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wy7_FiuI9t4 "





****

Apostle Elisheva with Prophet/Ministry Team led one of histories greatest revivals in mid 2000s in certain obedient Pentecostal churches many small, unseen. Persecution got extreme. She was commanded then to leave America in 2006 for good. Now we are part of the Persecuted Church Underground even though we're online. We had to leave the organized churches due to infiltrations. Then the great falling away took place even more. TBN and many other movements did mass damage to lambs and sheep, most with no mercy. Most have not a shred of mercy and will never see Heaven. Brother Carman repented with immense sorrow, had cancer, was terribly rejected while in hospital. He realized they were fake friends all along. The betrayal cut him very deep. He died and is in Heaven finished a champion. TBN and others even taught we're little gods. Once human Benny Hinn and others demonstrated they are reprobates with dark jesus fallen angels' power in front of the whole world, mocking the True Pentecost Outpouring





