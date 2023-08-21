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How Much it Cost Me to Full Up My Honda Civic Si Under Joe Biden’s Bidenomics
The Walking Journey
The Walking Journey
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151 views • August 21, 2023

Its a real struggling in this horrible economic situation. My hours have been cut at work and I have a baby on the way. I have fallen on bad times. The Green New Deal sucks and only benefits the one percent. Is ruining me financially and really stressing me out.


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