US Sports Track & Field Feat. Battle for the Diamond Trophy (110m Hurdles Men)
34 views • 5 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.

Featured course:

Richie Mercado- Developing Rhythm & Speed in Hurdles

https://tinyurl.com/RichieMercado

Ready to conquer the hurdles and race towards victory?

Jump into the exciting world of hurdle racing with our course!

Led by Coach Richie Mercado, a coach who has a distinguished record marked by sustained, exceptional performance.

https://tinyurl.com/RichieMercado


Video credit:

Battle for the Diamond Trophy (110m Hurdles Men) - Wanda Diamond League

Wanda Diamond League

@diamondleague

https://www.youtube.com/@diamondleague

Presented on US Sports by Roster Athletics

Roster Athletics

Follow and participate in track & field events around the world!

Roster brings you track & field competitions - see start lists, get live commentary and results, learn about your favorite athletes, and watch videos.

The app runs on the Roster Athletics Platform, which enables meet organizers in the sports world - from schools to global championships - to create and manage competitions more efficiently with a world-class digital experience.

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3Z5m2VJ


The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

track and fieldhurdlesussportsnetworkussportsradiousa track and fielddiamond leagueolympic track110 meter hurdlestrack and field training
