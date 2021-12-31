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Brass & Iron: Jesus, Guns, Babies & Kandiss Episode 12
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20 views • December 31, 2021
In this video I was very proud to interview candidate for Georgia Governor Kandiss Taylor. This is an excellent interview and we need more Patriots like her. Remember Nov 3, 2020 taught us that a few states can ruin an election. No matter where you live you can help us primary our Governor and get Kandiss into office so that we can save Georgia. Support her at https://kandisstaylor.com/
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Music
Early Game-League of Legends Soundtrack
https://youtu.be/Ri9XOXcEucc
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Links
Atlanta City by drone-4K
https://youtu.be/yeHkP34ZX68
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Follow Me
https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://t.me/thewdfortyontelegram
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c
Donate
https://account.venmo.com/u/Nathan-Patterson-70
https://www.subscribestar.com/thewd40
Music
Early Game-League of Legends Soundtrack
https://youtu.be/Ri9XOXcEucc
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Links
Atlanta City by drone-4K
https://youtu.be/yeHkP34ZX68
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
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