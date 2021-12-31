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Brass & Iron: Jesus, Guns, Babies & Kandiss Episode 12
Brass & Iron 🍊
Brass & Iron 🍊
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20 views • December 31, 2021
In this video I was very proud to interview candidate for Georgia Governor Kandiss Taylor. This is an excellent interview and we need more Patriots like her. Remember Nov 3, 2020 taught us that a few states can ruin an election. No matter where you live you can help us primary our Governor and get Kandiss into office so that we can save Georgia. Support her at https://kandisstaylor.com/


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Music
Early Game-League of Legends Soundtrack
https://youtu.be/Ri9XOXcEucc
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1

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Atlanta City by drone-4K
https://youtu.be/yeHkP34ZX68

 
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy