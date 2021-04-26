© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Rix Podcast - Episode 1 - Our Music Album!
Follow
1
Share
Report
33 views • April 26, 2021
Welcome to The Rix!
This is our Podcast Series. Episode 1!
Time stamps:
00:00 - Welcome! Who are we?
3:30 - You may know us from. . .
9:45 - Marriage-our story
19:30 - We are the next hustle and flow
24:40 - Free sneak peeks of our music album
Download today!
Hosted by lovers and husbands, Brad and Michael Hendricks!
Brad and Michael are content creators from Pornhub & OnlyFans. Here on Brighteon, our focus will be entertainment, real-world topics, our life, and updates on our music career.
We are both Adult entertainers, mentors, and life coaches through our website rixmusicstudio.com
Each week our focus is on a variety of topics including world events, our personal life & offering our thoughts/insight. We are not mental health professionals.
These videos are for entertainment and education purposes only. They are not meant to cause any harm or disrespect to any individual or company.
Subscribe for weekly content! New Podcast available on Sundays!
Follow RIX:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Rixmusicstud...
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rixmusicstu...
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RixMusicStudio
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@rixmusicstudio?lang=en
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ericandbastion
our website - rixmusicstudio.com
Podcast will be available for download soon.
Download our Album!
itunes: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1563533387?ls=1&;app=itunes
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/7DWl0BIVEsBlrmYpwARXee
The Rix - Our Podcast Series: https://youtu.be/1B0XogZVzIQ
Check out our music video Vaccine Passport: https://www.brighteon.com/f2510d6c-1f00-47fc-abb1-a6de69297195
This is our Podcast Series. Episode 1!
Time stamps:
00:00 - Welcome! Who are we?
3:30 - You may know us from. . .
9:45 - Marriage-our story
19:30 - We are the next hustle and flow
24:40 - Free sneak peeks of our music album
Download today!
Hosted by lovers and husbands, Brad and Michael Hendricks!
Brad and Michael are content creators from Pornhub & OnlyFans. Here on Brighteon, our focus will be entertainment, real-world topics, our life, and updates on our music career.
We are both Adult entertainers, mentors, and life coaches through our website rixmusicstudio.com
Each week our focus is on a variety of topics including world events, our personal life & offering our thoughts/insight. We are not mental health professionals.
These videos are for entertainment and education purposes only. They are not meant to cause any harm or disrespect to any individual or company.
Subscribe for weekly content! New Podcast available on Sundays!
Follow RIX:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Rixmusicstud...
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rixmusicstu...
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RixMusicStudio
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@rixmusicstudio?lang=en
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ericandbastion
our website - rixmusicstudio.com
Podcast will be available for download soon.
Download our Album!
itunes: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1563533387?ls=1&;app=itunes
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/7DWl0BIVEsBlrmYpwARXee
The Rix - Our Podcast Series: https://youtu.be/1B0XogZVzIQ
Check out our music video Vaccine Passport: https://www.brighteon.com/f2510d6c-1f00-47fc-abb1-a6de69297195
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.