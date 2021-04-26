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The Rix Podcast - Episode 1 - Our Music Album!
MisterandMister
MisterandMister
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33 views • April 26, 2021
Welcome to The Rix!

This is our Podcast Series. Episode 1!

Time stamps:
00:00 - Welcome! Who are we?
3:30 - You may know us from. . .
9:45 - Marriage-our story
19:30 - We are the next hustle and flow
24:40 - Free sneak peeks of our music album

Download today!
Hosted by lovers and husbands, Brad and Michael Hendricks!

Brad and Michael are content creators from Pornhub & OnlyFans. Here on Brighteon, our focus will be entertainment, real-world topics, our life, and updates on our music career.

We are both Adult entertainers, mentors, and life coaches through our website rixmusicstudio.com

Each week our focus is on a variety of topics including world events, our personal life & offering our thoughts/insight. We are not mental health professionals.

These videos are for entertainment and education purposes only. They are not meant to cause any harm or disrespect to any individual or company.

Subscribe for weekly content! New Podcast available on Sundays!


Follow RIX:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Rixmusicstud...
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rixmusicstu...
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RixMusicStudio
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@rixmusicstudio?lang=en
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ericandbastion
our website - rixmusicstudio.com

Podcast will be available for download soon.

Download our Album!

itunes: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1563533387?ls=1&;app=itunes
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/7DWl0BIVEsBlrmYpwARXee
The Rix - Our Podcast Series: https://youtu.be/1B0XogZVzIQ

Check out our music video Vaccine Passport: https://www.brighteon.com/f2510d6c-1f00-47fc-abb1-a6de69297195
Keywords
educationpodcastentertainmentmusicpolitics and current events
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