The Red Herring - Round Table with Matthew Evans-Cockle and Tessa Lena

In the Western World, it seems far too easy to blame our challenges on the forces of a modern "Communism", or conversely, a "neo-fascism". Further, politics lead us to push back against any system that threatens "socialist" policies. But are we being naive with this labelling? Is it possible these are all red herrings, diverting us from the real threat of "totalitarianism"?

Dr. Matthew Evans-Cockle and Tessa Lena join us to attempt to wade through some misconceptions and refine our understanding of these movements from a historical context.

Matthew Evans-Cockle: https://canadiancovidcarealliance.org

Tessa Lena: https://tessafightsrobots.com

