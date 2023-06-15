Create New Account
The OG 2015 Trump is back. Sean Spicer with Sebastian Gorka
The OG 2015 Trump is back. Sean Spicer with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First


Sebastian talks to former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer about President Trump's unstoppable energy after the federal indictment, and how he has already returned to the same levels of energy that he first had in 2015 and 2016.


Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.


