Black Hills Adventures 2

This video is a collection of photographs that I took recently on a short trip to the Black Hills. It features images of Custer State Park, Pactola Lake, and Spearfish Canyon. It captures the beauty of the seasonal changes that are displayed during late September. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
