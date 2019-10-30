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Liberals Blame Trump For California Wild Fires And Killing Of Religious Scholar Baghdadi - War Room Full Show
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14 views • October 30, 2019
Owen Shroyer returns in studio for an epic broadcast. Subjects include the Chinese Artificial Intelligence takeover with special guest Cyrus Parsa and his expertise on the subject covered in his new book. In studio guest Norm Pattis breaks down the latest threats to the 1st Amendment with his incredible legal expertise. Owen gets fired up covering the latest illegitimate attacks against President Trump. By the way, our [Everything Must Go Emergency Sale](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=coimo&utm_campaign=everything-must-go-emergency-sale&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EMGundervideotext) is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!
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