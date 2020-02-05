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The Coronavirus is Now an OPEN SOURCE Bioweapon
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3013 views • February 05, 2020
Now that the coronavirus is out, it's an "open source" biological weapon system that can be harvested, replicated and deployed by any nation or any terrorist group.

Stay informed. Read http://NaturalNews.com or http://BiologicalWeapons.news

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terrorismsciencewarfarednaterroristsbiological weaponsgenetic engineeringsoftwareopen sourcebioweaponsrnaworld war iiireplication
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