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Perth, WA, Australia. Huge crowds march against medical tyranny in nationwide rallies.16-10-21. 2 of 6.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
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260 views • October 16, 2021
Thousands of freedom loving Aussies march against medical apartheid in Perth, Western Australia. 16th October, 2021.

All around the country today in every state capital people rallied in solidarity to make their voices heard in the fight for freedom and human rights. The Australian govt is one of the worst in the world for medical tyranny and the massive crime against humanity which is Covid19.
Australia is fast becoming a communist state. Especially in Victoria, NSW and soon the Northern Territory. See here - https://www.news.com.au/world/coronavirus/australia/northern-territory-announces-mandatory-vaccines-for-workers-and-5000-fines-for-those-who-dont-comply/news-story/d1f86632da29575488918d55590f814c
I guess we won't C U in the NT.
The lucky country is no more.
This is why we take to the streets.

Awesome turnout in Perth. Our brothers & sisters in the West don't often get the recognition they deserve. The state of Western Australia is also being held captive by a communist dictator very similar to Lil Danny Hunchback in Victoria.
But we see them and nothing can stop the great awakening of humanity.

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