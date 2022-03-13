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BO POLNY: THE EARTH WILL RUMBLE AND EVIL WILL CRUMBLE
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428 views • March 13, 2022
When it comes to exactly how God is going to clean house Bo Polny makes a direct correlation of the Israelites being led out of Egypt to what is happening in the world today. "If pharaoh wants a show, a show he shall receive. " Bo tells us the first strike will be in April and will be historic. How do you catch a thief? Follow the money. God is going to flip the tables on the money changers. Bo cautions that right now through March into April we are to "stand firm and see the salvation of the Lord." Bo is pretty adamant: "The earth will rumble and the evil will crumble..." Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/bo-polny-the-earth-will-rumble-and-evil-will-crumble/

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