The Hidden Knowledge Behind Astrology | Laura Eisenhower

See extra interview segment with Laura Eisenhower at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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See the Deep Dive Peptide Replay at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/replay-deep-dive-peptide-webinar

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Researcher, author, and astrologer Laura Eisenhower rejoins the program to discuss her extensive research into astrology, its origins, historical significance, and how it has influenced human understanding for thousands of years. As the great-granddaughter of former President Dwight David Eisenhower, Laura has forged her own unique path, exploring consciousness, spiritual development, and humanity's evolving relationship with the cosmos.

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In this fascinating conversation, Laura shares insights from her life's mission, which she describes as helping "to inspire unity consciousness and bring us back to the Zero Point/Unified Field, the totality of our divine powers." Together, we explore astrology's deeper meanings, the connection between celestial cycles and human experience, the importance of self-awareness, and how individuals can better understand their purpose during these transformative times.

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You can follow and learn more about Laura Eisenhower at https://CosmicGaia.org

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further