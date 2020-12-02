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They Want To Own ALL Life on Planet Earth - That Includes Plants, Animals & Humans - Find Out What They're Doing {MIRROR}
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264 views • December 02, 2020
Thank you to Adapt 2030 for this video. Find the original here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHsM_lQ4iHk
Important Links:
https://7sevengenerations.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/upov-91-and-other-seed-laws_how-companies-intend-to-control-and-monopolise-seeds_grain_20151.pdf
https://grain.org/en/article/5851-trade-agreements-that-impact-seed-laws-in-africa
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Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHsM_lQ4iHk
Important Links:
https://7sevengenerations.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/upov-91-and-other-seed-laws_how-companies-intend-to-control-and-monopolise-seeds_grain_20151.pdf
https://grain.org/en/article/5851-trade-agreements-that-impact-seed-laws-in-africa
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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