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Amish to Freedom: Sex, Money, Power & $1M Debt | Glenn Beechy | The Conscious Man 7 Podcast Ep. 141
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
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207 views • 2 days ago

What if the biggest prison in your life isn't your circumstances...


...it's the one inside your own mind?


Most men spend their lives chasing freedom through more money, more success, more status, more sex, or more control.


Yet many still feel trapped.


In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, I sit down with Glenn Beechy, a former Amish man who left his community at just 17, only to discover that escaping physically was the easy part. The real battle was overcoming years of anger, addiction, emotional bondage and more than $1 million of debt before discovering what genuine freedom actually looks like.


Together we explore why sex, money and power are three of the biggest forces shaping men's lives, how unresolved anger silently destroys relationships and businesses, why so many successful men remain emotionally imprisoned, and what it really takes to break generational cycles instead of passing them on.


This conversation isn't really about money.


It isn't really about religion.


It isn't even about the Amish.


It's about something far bigger.


It's about becoming a man who is no longer controlled by fear, ego, shame or his past.


In this conversation we cover:


🔹 Glenn's journey from Amish roots to authentic freedom

🔹 How anger quietly controls men for decades

🔹 Why addiction is often a symptom rather than the real problem

🔹 Paying off over $1 million of debt and the emotional lessons behind it

🔹 Why sex, money and power can either build your life or destroy it

🔹 How to build lasting prosperity instead of chasing quick wins

🔹 The role of forgiveness in leadership, marriage and fatherhood

🔹 How conscious men create generational wealth that goes far beyond money


Most men don't need more motivation.


They need freedom.


This conversation is about where that freedom actually begins.


✨ Join the Community, support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


🌐 Connect with Glenn via any of the links below:


Website - https://royalty-coaching.com/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/glennbeechy/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/GBeechy

Facebook Group - https://www.facebook.com/groups/418698031170942

Book - A Warrior's Path to Freedom - https://amzn.to/3SP2Z2i

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@GlennBeechy

Email - [email protected]


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)


Email - [email protected]


The Conscious Man 7 Tip Jar - Bitcoin address - bc1q39w4ah4aklfnxf8knjpheqsp7hjddjegyq2c20


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Use coupon code "𝗖𝗠𝟳" at the checkout to get 10% off your order


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🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗖𝗜𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝟳 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧


Real conversations the mainstream won't have, on consciousness, the subconscious mind, truth, healing, and the forces shaping who we really are. 🌎


📌 Subscribe for new episodes every week

👍🏽 Like if this cracked something open for you

💬 Tell me in the comments, which addiction you struggle the most with

📤 Share this with someone in your life who is struggling with addiction, controlled by fear and trapped in their own mind


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━


⏱️ TIMESTAMPS

00:00 — Introduction

[Will be added after episode is uploaded]


━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━


#TheConsciousMan7 #GlennBeechy #MensWork #AuthenticMasculinity #PersonalFreedom #WarriorMindset #HealingTrauma #BreakingGenerationalCycles #SelfMastery #ConsciousLeadership #FinancialFreedom #FormerAmish #MensMentalHealth #PurposeDrivenLife #InnerHealing

Keywords
healingtraumafinancialfreedominnerhealingpersonalfreedompurposedrivenlifetheconsciousman7selfmasterywarriormindsetmensmentalhealthmensworkconsciousleadershipglennbeechyauthenticmasculinitybreakinggenerationalcyclesformeramish
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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