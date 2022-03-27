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RIP JORDAN MAXWELL. YOU WILL BE MISSED. The Best of the Quantum Guides Show - JORDAN MAXWELL Part 1 OF 3
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186 views • March 27, 2022
Part 1 of 3: The Best of the Quantum Guides Show - JORDAN MAXWELL
On January 16, 2020, my very special guest was Jordan Maxwell, and we talked about Illuminating the Darkness. Today I am reposting this interview in a 3 part tribute to Jordan Maxwell, and his important contribution to truth. R.I.P. He will be missed.
Jordan Maxwell’s areas of expertise include:
* Astro-Theology
* Sexual Symbolism in World Religions
* Foundations of Modern-Day Religion
* Secret Societies and Toxic Religion
* World Mysteries: Ancient and Modern
* Ancient Symbols and Occult Emblems
* Ancient Sciences and Technology
* Hidden Bible Teachings and Mysteries
* The Sun in the History of Politics and Religion
* The Story Your Church Doesn’t Want You to Know
* Secret Societies and Their Influence on World Events
NOTE: Jordan Maxwell has been the preeminent researcher in studies of the Occult and religious philosophy for over 50 years, at the great expense of his personal life. Jordan has never had a choice and was compelled to pursue his lifetime’s work.
Jordan Maxwell was an "independent scholar in the field of occult/religious philosophy. His interest in these subjects began as far back as 1959. He served for three and a half years as the Religion Editor of Truth Seeker Magazine, America's oldest Freethought Journal (since 1873). His work exploring the hidden foundations of Western religions and secret societies created enthusiastic responses from audiences around the world.
"He has conducted dozens of intensive seminars, hosted his own radio talk shows, guested on more than 600 radio shows, and written, produced and appeared in numerous television shows and documentaries (including three 2-hour specials for the CBS TV network, as well as the internationally acclaimed 5-part Ancient Mystery Series - all devoted to understanding ancient religions and their pervasive influence on world affairs today."
Check out Jordan Maxwell’s only official Website: https://jordanmaxwellshow.com
On January 16, 2020, my very special guest was Jordan Maxwell, and we talked about Illuminating the Darkness. Today I am reposting this interview in a 3 part tribute to Jordan Maxwell, and his important contribution to truth. R.I.P. He will be missed.
Jordan Maxwell’s areas of expertise include:
* Astro-Theology
* Sexual Symbolism in World Religions
* Foundations of Modern-Day Religion
* Secret Societies and Toxic Religion
* World Mysteries: Ancient and Modern
* Ancient Symbols and Occult Emblems
* Ancient Sciences and Technology
* Hidden Bible Teachings and Mysteries
* The Sun in the History of Politics and Religion
* The Story Your Church Doesn’t Want You to Know
* Secret Societies and Their Influence on World Events
NOTE: Jordan Maxwell has been the preeminent researcher in studies of the Occult and religious philosophy for over 50 years, at the great expense of his personal life. Jordan has never had a choice and was compelled to pursue his lifetime’s work.
Jordan Maxwell was an "independent scholar in the field of occult/religious philosophy. His interest in these subjects began as far back as 1959. He served for three and a half years as the Religion Editor of Truth Seeker Magazine, America's oldest Freethought Journal (since 1873). His work exploring the hidden foundations of Western religions and secret societies created enthusiastic responses from audiences around the world.
"He has conducted dozens of intensive seminars, hosted his own radio talk shows, guested on more than 600 radio shows, and written, produced and appeared in numerous television shows and documentaries (including three 2-hour specials for the CBS TV network, as well as the internationally acclaimed 5-part Ancient Mystery Series - all devoted to understanding ancient religions and their pervasive influence on world affairs today."
Check out Jordan Maxwell’s only official Website: https://jordanmaxwellshow.com
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