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Falke Thue Mikailsen, hvad med retssikkerheden?
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6 views • May 12, 2020
Falke Thue Mikailsen, stilles det famøse spørgsmål.
Se hans svar her.
Læs mere om Falke her:
https://tinyurl.com/y7yk2u9r
Se 56 sandhedsbeviser på systematisk ulovlig sagsbehandling her:
http://erstatning.simplesite.com/442921090
Se hans svar her.
Læs mere om Falke her:
https://tinyurl.com/y7yk2u9r
Se 56 sandhedsbeviser på systematisk ulovlig sagsbehandling her:
http://erstatning.simplesite.com/442921090
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