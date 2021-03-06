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TRUMP TODAY President Donald Trump delivers "The Real SOTU Address" at CPAC 2021 Feb.28
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10 views • March 06, 2021
President Trump delivers what in tone and tenor is the 2021 State of the Union Address. All while the election thieves wall themselves in, holed up in the Washington Capitol attempting by executive order and open border mass invasion to nullify and "Sovietize" America. This leaves President Trump free to grow, solidify, and intensify his overwhelming America First majority across The Nation. ~JT
"The wicked flee when none pursue, yet the righteous are bold as a lion."
"The wicked flee when none pursue, yet the righteous are bold as a lion."
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