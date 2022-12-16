Ukraine Update Dec 15-16, 2022

If you want to help Polina: t.me/sarareginella (https://t.me/sarareginella)

⚡️ Patriot missiles discussed by Scott Ritter and Maria Zakharova.

⚡️ Russian Kozelsk missile unit loads Yars ICBM into silo launcher near Moscow.

⚡️ Mobile Yars missile regiment is put on combat duty.

⚡️SITREP

💥In Kupyansk direction, preemptive fire from artillery, heavy rocket launchers and strikes by the army aviation thwarted an attempt by the enemy to attack Russian troops towards Sophiyevka (Lugansk People's Republic). Up to 35 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 armored fighting vehicle and 3 pick-up trucks have been eliminated.

💥In Krasniy-Liman direction, an attempt by four AFU attack groups to counterattack towards Ploshchanka, Golikovo and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic) has been foiled as a result of strikes by army aircraft and artillery fire. More than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle and 3 armored vehicles have been eliminated.

💥In Donetsk direction, Russian troops continue their offensive, which has resulted in taking over new advantageous lines and positions. The enemy made unsuccessful attempts to restore the position of its troops near Severnoye and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic). All counter-attacks by the AFU have been repelled. The enemy's losses in this direction amounted up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 1 armored personnel carrier and 2 motor vehicles.

💥In South Donetsk direction, air strikes and artillery fire have neutralized enemy reserves near Dobrovolye ( Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, two AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been detected and destroyed near Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic). AFU losses amounted up to 40 servicemen killed and wounded and 4 motor vehicles.

◽️ Missile troops and artillery units have neutralized command posts of units of the AFU 92nd Independent Mechanized Brigade near Petropavlovka and the 105th Brigade of Territorial Defense near Sinkovka (Kharkov region), as well as 45 AFU artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 86 areas.

💥 One AFU munition depot has been destroyed near Kupyansk (Kharkov region).

💥 One AFU warehouse of weapons, military and special equipment has been destroyed near Tyaginka (Kherson region).

💥 One AFU warehouse of materiel means has been destroyed near Orekhov (Zapororozhye region).

💥 One US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar station has been destroyed near Kleshchevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️The Russian Air Force's fighter aircraft have shot down an AFU MiG-29 aircraft near Yablonovka. One AFU Mi-8 helicopter has been shot down near Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry







