The Truth about the COVID 19 depopulation plan Alex Jones avoids telling you.

COVID 19 was made in France, not China. Covid 19 was made by Institute Pasteur in France. Dr. Frederic Tangy is the father of COVID 19. Patents do not lie and COVID 19 has 3 patents that are in the public record and prove COVID 19 is a SARS virus that was modified by Dr. Frederic Tangy at the Institute Pasteur, France. verify here, www.verite-covid19.fr

The Whole TRUTH about Covid-19 and Covid-19 Vaccines August 2020

Document 0 Financial scam investigation organized by the New World Order in the false Covid-19 health crisis

Document 1 Interview with Professor Luc Montagnier by doctor Jean-François Lemoine 16 avril 2020

Document 2 Publication of Frédéric Tangy F. and Hussein Y. Naim in VIRAL IMMUNOLOGY Volume 18, Number 2, 2005

Document 3 TANGY Frédéric original article Paris Match 9-15 avril 2020

Document 4 TANGY English traduction of article Paris Match 9-15 April 2020

Document 5 Virus vectors ChAdOx1 and MVA for vaccines

Document 6 TANGY Frédéric article Paris Match, 14 - 20 May, 2020

Document 7 Bill Gates médecin du monde Paris-Match 16-22 avril 2020

Document 8 Bill Gates doctor of the world Paris-Match April 16-22, 2020

Document 9 Publication of Yang Liu, et al in VIRAL IMMUNOLOGY, Volume 00, Number 00, 07-04-2020

Document 10 Publication J B Fourtillan and al Pharmacokinetics of Quinine and Doxycycline

Document 11 Tetracyclines in Malaria Tiphaine Gaillard et al- Malar J. (2015) 14-445

Document 12 Hat letter of 6 May 2020 to heads of state

Document 13 File Covid 19 sent to heads of state

Document 14 Why does the presence of the AIDS virus in the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine make this vaccine fatal

Document 15 Microsoft patent of nanoparticles