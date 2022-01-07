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The Truth about the COVID 19 depopulation plan Alex Jones avoids telling you.
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616 views • January 07, 2022
COVID 19 was made in France, not China. Covid 19 was made by Institute Pasteur in France. Dr. Frederic Tangy is the father of COVID 19. Patents do not lie and COVID 19 has 3 patents that are in the public record and prove COVID 19 is a SARS virus that was modified by Dr. Frederic Tangy at the Institute Pasteur, France. verify here, www.verite-covid19.fr
The Whole TRUTH about Covid-19 and Covid-19 Vaccines August 2020
Document 0 Financial scam investigation organized by the New World Order in the false Covid-19 health crisis
Document 1 Interview with Professor Luc Montagnier by doctor Jean-François Lemoine 16 avril 2020
Document 2 Publication of Frédéric Tangy F. and Hussein Y. Naim in VIRAL IMMUNOLOGY Volume 18, Number 2, 2005
Document 3 TANGY Frédéric original article Paris Match 9-15 avril 2020
Document 4 TANGY English traduction of article Paris Match 9-15 April 2020
Document 5 Virus vectors ChAdOx1 and MVA for vaccines
Document 6 TANGY Frédéric article Paris Match, 14 - 20 May, 2020
Document 7 Bill Gates médecin du monde Paris-Match 16-22 avril 2020
Document 8 Bill Gates doctor of the world Paris-Match April 16-22, 2020
Document 9 Publication of Yang Liu, et al in VIRAL IMMUNOLOGY, Volume 00, Number 00, 07-04-2020
Document 10 Publication J B Fourtillan and al Pharmacokinetics of Quinine and Doxycycline
Document 11 Tetracyclines in Malaria Tiphaine Gaillard et al- Malar J. (2015) 14-445
Document 12 Hat letter of 6 May 2020 to heads of state
Document 13 File Covid 19 sent to heads of state
Document 14 Why does the presence of the AIDS virus in the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine make this vaccine fatal
Document 15 Microsoft patent of nanoparticles
The Whole TRUTH about Covid-19 and Covid-19 Vaccines August 2020
Document 0 Financial scam investigation organized by the New World Order in the false Covid-19 health crisis
Document 1 Interview with Professor Luc Montagnier by doctor Jean-François Lemoine 16 avril 2020
Document 2 Publication of Frédéric Tangy F. and Hussein Y. Naim in VIRAL IMMUNOLOGY Volume 18, Number 2, 2005
Document 3 TANGY Frédéric original article Paris Match 9-15 avril 2020
Document 4 TANGY English traduction of article Paris Match 9-15 April 2020
Document 5 Virus vectors ChAdOx1 and MVA for vaccines
Document 6 TANGY Frédéric article Paris Match, 14 - 20 May, 2020
Document 7 Bill Gates médecin du monde Paris-Match 16-22 avril 2020
Document 8 Bill Gates doctor of the world Paris-Match April 16-22, 2020
Document 9 Publication of Yang Liu, et al in VIRAL IMMUNOLOGY, Volume 00, Number 00, 07-04-2020
Document 10 Publication J B Fourtillan and al Pharmacokinetics of Quinine and Doxycycline
Document 11 Tetracyclines in Malaria Tiphaine Gaillard et al- Malar J. (2015) 14-445
Document 12 Hat letter of 6 May 2020 to heads of state
Document 13 File Covid 19 sent to heads of state
Document 14 Why does the presence of the AIDS virus in the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine make this vaccine fatal
Document 15 Microsoft patent of nanoparticles
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