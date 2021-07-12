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VAERS Record Breaking Foreign Deaths 07/09/2021 Part 2
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460 views • July 12, 2021
I might as well explain this multi-demensional sham they got going. On the one hand since updates June 4th to current VAERS has basically added ~24,700 total adverse events from the YellowCard and EudraVigilance systems (aka the UK's and European Union's system's). The total deaths attributed to "Foreiegn" in VAERS seems to be about ~3800. As an insult to injury, only ~8650 total AE's (~221 deaths) were attributed to USA&Territories. In short statistics show they are further behind than we thought, but are somehow passing of this slight of hand as getting caught up? Make no mistake even the "foreign" AE's are super heavily backloaded to January or older. No matter what the ammunition the pundits will find in this data the fact still remains.... #vaersthrottles
Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard(6/18 v1):
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Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard(6/18 v1):
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
(Current Tableau coming shortly)
Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.byethost3.com/
Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
Albert’s Affiliations and other publications:
https://principia-scientific.com/why-psi-is-proposed-as-a-cic/
https://www.lifehakx.com/contributors
https://theexceptionalconservativeshow.com/tecntv-com
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