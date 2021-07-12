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VAERS Record Breaking Foreign Deaths 07/09/2021 Part 2
WelcomeTheEagle88
WelcomeTheEagle88
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460 views • July 12, 2021
I might as well explain this multi-demensional sham they got going. On the one hand since updates June 4th to current VAERS has basically added ~24,700 total adverse events from the YellowCard and EudraVigilance systems (aka the UK's and European Union's system's). The total deaths attributed to "Foreiegn" in VAERS seems to be about ~3800. As an insult to injury, only ~8650 total AE's (~221 deaths) were attributed to USA&Territories. In short statistics show they are further behind than we thought, but are somehow passing of this slight of hand as getting caught up? Make no mistake even the "foreign" AE's are super heavily backloaded to January or older. No matter what the ammunition the pundits will find in this data the fact still remains.... #vaersthrottles

Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard(6/18 v1):
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1

(Current Tableau coming shortly)

Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.byethost3.com/

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