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Did you know that the 3 Pharma companies coordinated together to kill millions of Americans and Millions of other people around the World ? WTF
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10 views • January 24, 2022
What a bunch of Scum Bags. I hope we eventually will get to see many of these medical people, doctors and nurses, hang for treason.
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