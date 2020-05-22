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It's Happening! Thousands of Churches Rebel Against UN-Controlled Lockdown - FULL SHOW 5/22/20
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325 views • May 22, 2020
On this critical transmission, Alex Jones interviews preachers and others saying NO to the UN takeover that’s eradicating the First Amendment. Tune in as we cover the war for the First Amendment brewing inside America as churches tell the government not to interfere in their religious freedoms:
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