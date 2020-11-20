Lockdowns tightening in California, Newsom is a loser, woman pushed onto NYC track, Florida shooting

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Governor Gavin Newsom is imposing an overnight curfew on more than 37.75 million Californians for the next month as the state battles an alarming surge in coronavirus cases.



Newsom announced the 'limited stay-at-home order' banning non-essential work and gatherings between 10pm and 5am on Thursday, as the state recorded its highest number of daily new COVID-19 cases since August with 11,478.



The order will go into effect on Saturday in counties that are in the purple tier of the state's color-coded system for reopening the economy. Forty-one out of California's 58 counties - 94 percent of the state population - are in that tier.



The move comes just days after the state imposed restrictions limiting business operations in purple counties, which have the most significant increases in virus cases with positivity rates exceeding eight percent.



'The virus is spreading at a pace we haven't seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,' the governor said.



'It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We've done it before and we must do it again.'



The order will last one month, until December 21, but could be extended if infection rates and disease trends don't improve, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).



While non-essential businesses must close by 10pm, restaurants will be permitted to offer takeout food and people can perform some routine activities like walking the dog.



Residents will still be able to get medical care, pick up prescriptions and take care of other essential needs.



'Activities conducted during 10 PM to 5 AM are often non-essential and more likely related to social activities and gatherings that have a higher likelihood of leading to reduced inhibition and reduced likelihood for adherence to safety measures like wearing a face covering and maintaining physical distance,' the CDPH said in a news release.