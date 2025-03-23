BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Andrews University Delays 2nd Coming Of Jesus To After 2075. SDA Pastors Deceiving The Flock
SavingHealthMinistries
36 followers
0
27 views • 1 month ago

Time Capsule Preserves Past for a Hopeful Future In 2075 at Andrews University. On March 11, 2025, students, faculty, and community members gathered to celebrate 150 years of Andrews University by filling a time capsule intended to be opened in 2075. The capsule was filled with items significant to the campus from recent years: a mask to commemorate how the campus navigated the pandemic, wool from the campus sheep, and notes from current students to future generations.


This time capsule symbolizes the university’s journey over the past 150 years and its aspirations for the next 50 years, until it is reopened. It emphasizes themes of resiliency and hope. It marks the first time such an event has taken place for the community, with attendees ranging from young children to elderly residents.


The Andrews Wind Symphony added to the occasion by performing a newly composed piece specifically for this milestone event, contributing an artistic and memorable dimension to the celebration.


When asked about their hopes for the impact of the capsule in an interview with ABC57, students and faculty expressed optimism, wishing for future generations to take pride in the university’s progress, and offered inspiration to continue the university’s traditions.


#SDA

#2ndComing

#AndrewsUniversity


#SundayLaw

#Education

#AndrewsUniversity

#AdventistEducation

#EllenWhite

#AndrewsUniversity

#DavidHouse


#BlueLaws

#Project2025

#SundayLaw

#SDA


#SundayLaw

#ClimateSabbath

#TedWilson

#Aventist

#EllenWhite

#SeventhDayAdventist

#DarkDay

#DarkDays


#SDA

#PopeFrancis

#DarkDay

#DavidHouse



Keywords
sdaseventh day adventistsaving health ministriesdavid house2nd coming of christandrews universityandrews time capsulesda pastors
