The Dollar Vigilante: AI, War, Markets, and the End of Easy Illusions

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A conversation between Jeff Berwick & Ed Bugos covering the current state of global markets, the dollar’s long-term decline in purchasing power, the impact of monetary intervention since 2008, and the structural distortions across stocks, bonds, commodities, and crypto. They discuss how AI-driven earnings concentration, geopolitical tensions, and rising bond yields are shaping an increasingly fragile financial system, while also exploring opportunities and risks in gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Monero. Sign up to the Dollar Vigilante free trial today!
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