Thomas Althouse Ep. 2 | Deep Dive Into the Matrix | Pat Robertson

Hollywood screenwriter Thomas Althouse joins our Hollywood Decode series as we launch episode #2 of Deep Dive Into the Matrix! He can prove through forensic evidence that he wrote the original screenplay for the Blockbuster motion picture THE MATRIX. He was being groomed to be the face of the Christian Coalition by one of the biggest named evangelical leaders out there. He has seen the dark side of both Hollywood and the christian church. He has had his intellectual property stolen, two of his sons murdered, and all in an attempt to silence him and what he knows. Similar to the script itself, there are many ways to look at things. Unlike the movie, it’s the blue pill that represents truth. Join us on this journey to find out why that is on today’s show, Deep Dive Into the Matrix with Thomas Althouse.

You can see all of the court files, documents, and document proof at https://redpillrising.org

Sign up for Our Newsletter – Text B4A to 22828

Patreon Account - https://www.patreon.com/beautyforashes222

JOIN US at the Launch of ESTHERS RISING CONFERENCE in Branson, MO. October 27-29, 2022. REGISTER NOW to save on your tickets!!! https://www.braveheartworkshops.com/esthers-rising-conference-registration/

For the BEST COLLAGEN around - https://getstarted.isagenix.com/5HDE68T9V004

LOSE WEIGHT, REVERSE AGING, and enjoy HEALTHY COFFEE/JAVA! Esther’s “Timeless Pack” at https://b4a.mymfinity.com ~ ADD some JAVA COFFEE with Promo Code “B4A”

For COMPLETE HEALTH try a 2 week reset with Drs Mark and Michelle Sherwood. Use our Promo Code “B4A” for exclusive savings at https://sherwood.tv

Grab a pair of MyPillow slippers like Tania wears with our special Promo Code “B4A” for up to 66% off when checking out at https://www.mypillow.com/b4a

Get $100 off Hydrogen Machine with code B4A at https://www.holyhydrogen.com

Curativa Bay Spray will kill covid within minutes! Purchase yours NOW! Use Promo Code B4A at https://www.curativabay.com

Get the ONLY therapeutic grade essential oils at https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/referral/1508475

------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be friends!!

💬Telegram: https://t.me/beautyforasheswithtaniajoygibson

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealTaniaJoy

🇺🇸Truth Social: @realtaniajgibson

🏘FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/beautyforashes222

📱FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/beauty4ashes222

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realtaniajoygibson/

🧑‍💻Website: www.beautyforashes.tv

------------------------------

Keep fighting the Good fight!

~ Tania Joy

Business or media, please contact us at:

[email protected]