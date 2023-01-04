Create New Account
Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 16 - Herbs As A Natural Remedy [1]
Clash Of Minds
Published 18 hours ago |

In episode sixteen we learn what herbs can do for our bodies. Barbara will cover many problem areas, such as: scalp issues (head lice, eczema, hair loss), gastro-intestinal issues (reflux, ulcers, IBS, Crohns disease, colitis, gastritis), eye problems, sinus problems, urinary tract infections, burns. We will also receive a recipe for gut repairs plus a tea to boost your digestion. Some of the herbs covered are slippery elm, golden seal, myrrh, eyebright, cranberry, dandelion and aloe vera. Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

healthcompassbarbaraoneill

