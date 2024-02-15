Truth and Righteousness

Self denial....
Romans 8:36
King James Version Bible
36 As it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter.
The true gospel comes with a cost if we expect to live it.
