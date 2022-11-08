Create New Account
MIDTERM ELECTION COVERAGE 2022 as of 3PM Election Day
We report on all today's election headlines so far today. A few surprises. Some history repeating. But lots to Report.


Source links:

https://www.realnewschannel.com/biden-signals-theft-of-2022-midterm-election/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/begins-concerns-anomalies-received-tgp-tips/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/michigan-activists-witness-suspicious-late-night-activity-innocuous-warehouse-3-near-detroit-election-center/

https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-voting-machines-down-in-new-jerseys-mercer-county

https://nationalfile.com/georgia-poll-worker-fired-for-tweet-backing-free-and-fair-elections/

https://nationalfile.com/democrats-corporate-media-set-the-stage-for-election-chaos-delayed-results/

https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/alex-christy/2022/11/08/cbs-scares-voters-midterms-could-be-marred-far-right-violence

https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/politics/2022/11/08/midterms-numerous-election-integrity-issues-reported-in-alameda-county-california/

https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/politics/2022/11/08/voter-supression-begins-in-texas-georgia-red-wave-turned-away/

https://summit.news/2022/11/08/abc-news-says-red-mirage-will-look-like-big-republican-win-but-vote-count-could-take-weeks/

https://www.westernjournal.com/missouri-sec-state-tells-doj-go-home-says-voters-will-not-intimidated-feds-election-day/

https://criticalrace.org/states/wisconsin/#college

https://www.fox6now.com/news/wisconsin-governors-race-evers-michels-last-hours-campaign-trail

https://www.infowars.com/posts/election-fraud-propaganda-red-wave-expected-as-dems-claim-vote-tally-could-take-weeks/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/joe-biden-is-the-best-huge-groups-of-illegals-slam-texas-county-on-election-day/


