Podcast #28 - Diving Deep Into Freemasonry and Its Myths w/ Thomas aka Paranoid American
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
11 views • 8 months ago

On this episode I was joined by Thomas aka Paranoid American who is a military veteran, credited musician (MTV, VH1, Adult Swim), Disney animator for 10yrs, comic publisher since 2012 and the host of the Paranoid American Podcast.


Thomas is one of the few people who openly says that he is a Freemason so we took a deep dive into Freemasonry to understand more about this fraternity, its history, its customs, why Freemasons are portrayed as being evil devil worshipers and why many prominent people of the past were in fact Freemasons.


This was an interesting chat so I encourage you to listen to it with an open mind and also to research the things that he says to learn more.


Paranoid American Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dXli7Rhtc0Ss9O4IgV7uV

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paranoidamerican/

Website: https://paranoidamerican.com/


Connect with me via any of the links below:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790

Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/

Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246

Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)

Email - [email protected]


Keywords
illuminatifreemasonrysecretsocietiesknowthyselfsecretoaths
