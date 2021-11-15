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Liberal, Conservative or American?
The New American
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70 views • November 15, 2021
The popular conception of "liberal" has changed meaning over time. The people who hold and espouse "liberal values" today are actually conservatives. In fact, Progressives actively hate liberal institutions, such as freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, medical autonomy and so forth. How did this inversion come about?

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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