Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🪖 NEW TANKS FOR RUSSIA "SMO"
176 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 7 days ago |

🪖NEW TANKS FOR SMO


By @Somnenijnet:


Manufacturer of tanks for the Russian army

"Uralvagonzavod" launched the production of new improved T-90 and T-72.


Both combat vehicles are adjusted to the needs of tankers, coming directly from the zone of a special military operation.


Their production does not stop even for a minute. Workers mount towers, sights, install on-board computers. Tests of the rotary mechanisms of the tower and the machine gun are carried out here, in the workshop.


Then the cars are sent to the landfills, where they check the strength of the sights. Tanks are loaded to the maximum - the temperature of the engine and the speed go off scale. If the tank withstands, then it is ready for battle👊🏻

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket