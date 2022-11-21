🪖 NEW TANKS FOR RUSSIA "SMO"

🪖NEW TANKS FOR SMO





By @Somnenijnet:





Manufacturer of tanks for the Russian army

"Uralvagonzavod" launched the production of new improved T-90 and T-72.





Both combat vehicles are adjusted to the needs of tankers, coming directly from the zone of a special military operation.





Their production does not stop even for a minute. Workers mount towers, sights, install on-board computers. Tests of the rotary mechanisms of the tower and the machine gun are carried out here, in the workshop.





Then the cars are sent to the landfills, where they check the strength of the sights. Tanks are loaded to the maximum - the temperature of the engine and the speed go off scale. If the tank withstands, then it is ready for battle👊🏻