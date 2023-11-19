JFK DRIVER DIDN'T MURDER PRESIDENT KENNEDY!.

THIS VIDEO PROVES WM GREER DID NOT SHOOT PRESIDENT KENNEDY. IT ALSO PROVES WHEN HE TURNED AROUND TO LOOK AT JFK HE HAD TO STOP THE LIMO OR SLOW IT DOWN. THERE'S REPORTS THE PASSENGER (ROY) HAD BREAK AND STEERING FEATURES. STILL! NOTHER ONE OF THEM DID ANYTHING TO DIRECTLY INJURE THE PRESIDENT. WAKEUP!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.