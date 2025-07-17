Klamath vs. Cascades - Oregon Mountain Shuffle

The Klamath mountains are 400 million years old, but to the West are 60 million year old mountains and to the East the 7 million year old Cascades. What happened?

If you're thinking about living in Jackson or Josephine County of Oregon, or in particular Medford, Ashland, Grants Pass or Rogue River of Southern Oregon, we'd love to help! We can help you navigate the Medford real estate market. Just give us a call, shoot us a text, send us an email, or schedule a Zoom call, and we'd love to help you make a smooth move to the Medford area of Southern Oregon!

⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️

🤔Thinking of Moving to the Medford area in Oregon?

📱 Call or Text: 541-965-9601

📨 Email: [email protected]

📅 Zoom: Dorothea Oldham - [email protected]

⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️

======

📝 Preferred Mortgage Partners and Contractors: I have several listed under resources in my books you can read for free from my website at http://rogueriverrealestate.com

======

If this is your first time to this channel, and you want to know everything about Medford, Oregon and the surrounding areas, then subscribe▶ and tap the bell🛎 for notifications, so you can be the first to know about the current market in Medford, Oregon 😁

▶Subscribe 👉 https://www.youtube.com/@SkyLodgeInvestmentsLLC

======

00:00 Intro

00:40 Klamath Mountains Location

01:04 Rare Plants and Animals

01:26 50 Million Years ago...

02:22 Plate Tectonics and Accretion

03:32 Ages of mountains in Oregon

04:44 Volcanoes in Oregon

06:30 Mountains and Valleys of Oregon

07:08 Location of Forest

08:04 Forest and Wild Flowers

10:20 Walk through the Siskiyou Mountains

11:16 Map - Grants Pass to Brookings

12:00 Precipitation

16:03 Landslides

19:00 Real Estate Referral Service





======

**All stats, data, house pricing, and anything else mentioned is always subject to change and is provided merely as an example at the time of this recording**

======

Dorothea Oldham, Real Estate Broker | Oregon. Real Estate License: 990300198

Brokered by Sky Lodge Investments LLC

======

FTC Legal Disclaimer - Some links found in the description box of my videos may be affiliate links, meaning I will make commission on sales you make through my link. This is at no extra cost to you to use my links/codes, it's just one more way to support me and my channel! :)





Consumer Protection Notice: https://oregonrealtors.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/10.1-Oregon-Property-Buyer-Advisory.pdf.

Information About Brokerages Service: http://rogueriverrealestate.com





# # #MedfordOregonrealestate #KlamathMountains #RogueRiver