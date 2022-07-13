Glenn Beck: Do NOT Forget What The Globalists and Their Plans Did To Sri Lanka!

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“The next time you hear Klaus Schwab say, ‘Now it’s time for Great Reset.’ Whenever you hear him say that, whenever you hear about Build Back Better, whenever you hear about our agricultural industry needing to go green, whenever you hear about how Russia is causing the gas prices, I want you to think Sri Lanka.” - Glenn Beck
Full segment - "How CHAOS in Sri Lanka may FORESHADOW our economic future": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Upe1jZgLXn4&t=794s
The Blaze: https://www.theblaze.com/