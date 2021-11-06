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FULL SHOW: Breaking! FBI Raids Project Veritas; James O’Keefe Releases Statement
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310 views • November 06, 2021
As The War Room goes live, Project Veritas and James O’Keefe announce that the FBI have raided their houses in the latest Deep State move against journalism and Free Speech. Of course, the censorship and attacks only seem to be against one side. Rand Paul hammers Fauci again on the hill for covering up his crimes. Owen Shroyer gives his final review of Patriot Purge. Climate change activists get stumped by the most basic question. Owen takes calls on all the latest breaking news.
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