NO, the midterms WON’T BE EASY for Republicans. Here’s why

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Glenn Beck
Aug 16, 2022 It may be easy to look at the economy and President Biden’s AWFUL approval ratings and therefore assume the midterm elections will be a piece of cake for Republicans. But that’s actually NOT the case. In fact, because of how the 2022 midterms are broken down structurally, winning a Senate majority could be an uphill battle for the GOP. Glenn and Stu explain why it won’t be an ‘obvious home run’ for the right. PLUS, Glenn details a possible theory as to why Democrats now are choosing to focus on President Trump once again…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j20L06Td3II