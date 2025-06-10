Was Russia Wrong in Ukraine? The Hidden Truth About CIA Biolabs | Juan O Savin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Michael Chambers interviews Juan O Savin and tackles the untold story behind Ukraine and the Middle East—revealing shocking details about CIA-funded biolabs targeting Slavic populations and Trump’s strategic push for peace.
THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/updates-with-juan-osavin-storm-is-here-imminent-arrests-global-shifts-and-the-battle-for-truth/
Ukraine’s Dark Secret: Were 54 U.S.-funded biolabs the real reason Russia invaded?
Trump’s Middle East Gambit: Why even pro-Israel insiders are questioning the war—and how Trump is forcing both sides to "stop the killing."
October 7th: A False Flag? Was Hamas’ attack orchestrated to justify a larger agenda?
The Bigger Picture: How global elites manipulate conflicts while ordinary people pay the price.
