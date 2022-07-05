This is a case of murder says David Martin

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The full 11:54 minute video of David Martin, which was posted on May 17, 2022, is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v153ybt-dr.-david-e-martin-gives-explosive-jaw-dropping-information-in-canadian-zoo.html
David Martin is talking about COVID-19, and the vaccines, and other treatments, such as Remdesivir which are killing people.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News