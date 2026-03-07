Parliament Park Call, 7 March 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andrew supports the Melbourne Freedom Rally community and in turn the Freedom Rally community supports him. Today, at Parliament Park, Andrew made another call to bring awareness of the great need for justice and to inspire people into action as a spreading fire. As more people wake up to the COVID jab 'murders' and hospital care protocol 'murders', there will come a time when so many more people will what to hear more of the truth, and we will all have to be on deck to answer those questions in a comforting and caring way. It's going to happen and each of these videos add to the historical record.