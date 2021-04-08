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Does Robert David Steel (Ex-CIA) hold the secret to dismantling The Deep State? (Pt. 1)
The Power Hour
The Power Hour
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224 views • April 08, 2021
Jack Mullen speaks with former CIA Clandestine Case Officer Robert David Steel. Robert claims he has what it takes to eliminate the two party system that holds our great nation hostage.

Arise USA is a 3-month tour kicking off May 17, 2021, with 84 stops across the United States, the themes including: Constitutional Counties, Faith, Family, Freedom, Election Reform, Sovereignty and Truth. Robert David Steele and former congressional rep Cynthia McKinney are the primary tour leaders. Sacha Stone is the tour’s Creative Director. The tour’s official websites are BigBatUSA.org and ARISE.world.
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the deep staterobert david steeljack mullen
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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