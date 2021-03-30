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The Truth Behind Obama's Head Scar Conspiracy FINALLY EXPOSED!
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315 views • March 30, 2021
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THE TRUTH BEHIND OBAMA'S HEAD SCAR CONSPIRACY FINALLY EXPOSED!
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First published at 04:54 UTC on March 30th, 2021.
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Jesus-Christ-Is-The-Way-The-Truth-The-Life
Jesus-Christ-Is-The-Way-The-Truth-The-Life
192 subscribers
Original Video posted on September 10 2015 is Here https://youtu.be/oy0VvIUi27A
.
Finally the Mystery behind Obama's head scar conspiracy is revealed from the messenger of the Lord. The last president of the united states is Barack Obama.
........................................................................................
The Mystery of the Scars on the Son of Perdition’s Skull
A Message to the Children of God from the Mighty Jehovah:
(Message Received on September 5, 2015 from Messenger of the Lord Gwendolen Rix)
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
.
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Anime & Animation
Arts & Literature
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Business & Finance
Cuisine
DIY & Gardening
Education
Entertainment
Gaming
Health & Medical
Music
News & Politics
People & Family
Pets & Wildlife
Science & Technology
Spirituality & Faith
Sports & Fitness
Travel
Vlogging
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Community Guidelines
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Contact Us
Support
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© 2017-2021 Bit Chute Limited
THE TRUTH BEHIND OBAMA'S HEAD SCAR CONSPIRACY FINALLY EXPOSED!
WATCH
SETTINGS
Your video is being processed.
1 0 0
First published at 04:54 UTC on March 30th, 2021.
channel image
Jesus-Christ-Is-The-Way-The-Truth-The-Life
Jesus-Christ-Is-The-Way-The-Truth-The-Life
192 subscribers
Original Video posted on September 10 2015 is Here https://youtu.be/oy0VvIUi27A
.
Finally the Mystery behind Obama's head scar conspiracy is revealed from the messenger of the Lord. The last president of the united states is Barack Obama.
........................................................................................
The Mystery of the Scars on the Son of Perdition’s Skull
A Message to the Children of God from the Mighty Jehovah:
(Message Received on September 5, 2015 from Messenger of the Lord Gwendolen Rix)
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
.
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